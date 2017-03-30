Your iPhone 5 Might Die If You Update It

The newest iteration of iOS might not be that good for your phone. Even though iOS 10.3.1 surprised everyone with 3 gigabytes of free storage, the new iOS could spell death for any pre iPhone 6. That’s right, if you own anything older than an iPhone 5c you should not update your phone.

Apparently the new iOS 10.3.2 beta update does not support 32-bit devices, which includes the fifth generation iPhones and the fourth generation iPad. This means that an updated iPhone 5 could be met with bugs and glitches galore. This is just a beta so there’s still hope but for now… R.I.P iPhone 5.

Via Elite Daily