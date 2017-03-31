50 Cent Dropped Out Of Chris Brown’s Tour

March 31, 2017 4:37 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: 50 Cent, AMP 103.7, Chris Brown, The Party Tour

Chris Brown’s ‘The Party Tour’ was all set to kick off with rapper 50 Cent, with their first show kicking off in Baltimore on Friday. But Fiddy’s sudden absence from all tour promotions points to a dispute in pay between the rapper and Live Nation, the tour’s promoter.

50 Cent and Brown agreed on fees during their initial talks, and Live Nation assumed Fiddy was all in. But, when it came time to sign the contract, the two parties were hundreds of thousands off an agreement.

50 Cent has since walked, and has been removed from all promos for the tour. There, however, will be no refund, as Chris Brown, the headliner, will perform as scheduled.

Via TMZ

