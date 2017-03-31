ABC Orders New “Boy Band” Singing Competition Reality Show

Boy Band is a brand new series ordered by ABC which will see potential competitors vying for the spot to join the world’s hottest new boy band.

The ten episode series will see competitors go head-to-head with each other, and viewers will vote for their five favorite members. A host and judges have yet to be determined, although ABC says they will seek the aid of pop singers past and present to act as “architects,” and serve as mentors for the competitors.

Winners will secure a recording contract with Hollywood Records, but The Voice has been the last singing reality show to really debut in the last few years. With American Idol potentially making a comeback on NBC, ABC is surely champing at the bit to produce their own show.

Via Variety