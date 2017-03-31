Audio Reveals Tense Moment When American Airlines Pilot Dies in Flight from DFW

Audio has now been posted online revealing the tense moment in the cockpit when a pilot died during a flight March 30th from Dallas-Fort Worth to Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Boeing 737 had 136 passengers and six crew members aboard; it arrived in New Mexico shortly after 3:30 p.m. local time and proceeded to its gate as it normally would have. It was then met with paramedics on the scene.

LiveATC.net posted the audio exchange between the pilot and air traffic control:

Pilot: Tower, American 1353, we’ve got an issue with one of the pilots, I’ve declared an emergency, I’d like to have the emergency crew on landing. Tower: Ok. Which gate are you going too? Pilot: We’re going to Bravo 1. Thank you. Pilot: The copilot has passed out.

CEO, Doug Parker, has released a statement, “We are deeply saddened over the loss of one of our American Airlines family. Despite heroic efforts to revive him, Mike passed away. Our hearts are with Mike’s wife, Helen, and their entire family,” the statement read. “They lost a husband and a father and many of our colleagues lost a personal friend. Our team is fully focused on taking care of Mike’s family at this time. Please join us in keeping Mike’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”