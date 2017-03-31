Beloved Dallas Sushi Restaurant Closing: But Not Before 50% Off Sushi Deals

Chances are you’ve snagged some sushi at Kenichi in Victory Park before a Mavericks or Stars game…or maybe even before a concert at the American Airlines Center. Unfortunately, the 10-year-old Asian food restaurant is closing at the end of April.

It turns out co-owner Josh Babb is looking to open a new Japanese restaurant named “Musume” in the Dallas Arts District in November.

The silver lining of the sad sushi Kenichi cloud? They’re selling everything on the food menu at 50% off!

Source: GuideLive