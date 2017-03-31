Beyoncé The Top Choice To Play Nala In Upcoming “Lion King” Live-Action Remake

With Jon Favreau tapped to host the live-action remake of Lion King, his top choice to play the lioness Nala is none other than Beyoncé.

Favreu has already found his two leads for Simba and Mufasa, and the Grammy winner has yet to make a decision according to an insider closer to Bey.

Looking forward to working with this legend. #Mufasa pic.twitter.com/1LszbWrcYT — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) February 18, 2017

Beyoncé had concerns about participating in the film due to her pregnancy, but since it’s only a voice-acting role, the studio is willing to work with her and accommodate her schedule in all ways necessary.

Beyoncé is no stranger to the silver screen, although it has been a while since she starred in a major motion picture. She lent her voice to the animated movie Epic, while also appearing in 2009’s Obsessed, 2006’s Dreamgirls, and 2002’s Austin Powers in Goldmember.

