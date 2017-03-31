Cheese-Bey? Artist Creates Beyoncé Sculpture Made Entirely Out Of Cheese

Those of us who have been to the State Fair of Texas once or twice won’t find anything too outrageous about sculptor David Bradley’s creation. Cheese-Bey?

How many glorious butter sculptures have we come across in our day? Still, there is no reason not to commend Bradley for his incredible and tedious work in creating, a cheese statue sculpted in the likeness of pregnant Beyoncé.

Bradley worked with The Robin Collective, an ad agency based out of London, to create Cheese Bey. Unfortunately, they both missed an oppurtunity for a sidekick, a little baby Blue (Cheese) Ivy. Robin Collective creative director Brandy Klingelpuss told CNN, “A lot of cheese puns floated around, and Brie-oncé was the one everyone liked the most. We talked about putting Babybel in the stomach, but it never actually happened.”

Brie-oncé was just the first stop as Bradley prepares for the Cheese Carving Championship. She was sculpted out of five blocks of cheddar weighing in at 45 pounds, and took around 28 hours to complete.

Via CNN