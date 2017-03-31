Grandpa Secretly Raises Cat after Wife Tells him NO

March 31, 2017 8:33 PM
Filed Under: cat, Grandpa, Kittens, no, Secrete

I don’t think many of us would be able to get away with this.

Jimmy from Puerto Rico, took in a stray cat that would hangout by his shed. before taking the cat in he of course asked his wife first, but she said no to the idea. Jimmy’s granddaughter told The Dodo “My grandpa felt for the stray cats and would leave food in the back of the house near his tool shed, a spot where my grandma doesn’t go.” Jimmy was pretty clever keeping his feline friend hidden until he realized she was pregnant. 3 weeks after the cat had her kittens Jimmy finally broke down and told his wife about his little operation in the shed. Turns out she was okay with them staying until they’re old enough to have new homes of there own. How long could keep this kind of secrete from your significant other?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live