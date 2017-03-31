Houston Men Duct Tape Friend To Street Sign After Losing NBA Bet

Police were called to a scene in Northeast Houston after drivers called about a man duct taped to a street sign.
Apparently, Miguel Chavez lost a bet between his friends on the recent Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors basketball game. He had the choice to be duct taped to a car or a street sign. He flipped a coin, and he got street sign.
WARNING! Foul, NSFW language is ahead, so please proceed with caution!
Police and other emergency vehicles can be seen responding to the scene, and one man was even warmed by an officer with a taser since he was carrying a knife. He only had the knife to cut down his friend.
No one was arrested or detained after the incident.
Via Click2Houston