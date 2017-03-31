Houston Men Duct Tape Friend To Street Sign After Losing NBA Bet

March 31, 2017 6:38 AM
Police were called to a scene in Northeast Houston after drivers called about a man duct taped to a street sign.

Apparently, Miguel Chavez lost a bet between his friends on the recent Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors basketball game.  He had the choice to be duct taped to a car or a street sign.  He flipped a coin, and he got street sign.

WARNING!  Foul, NSFW language is ahead, so please proceed with caution!

At this moment I knew I fucked up #haha😹😭

Police and other emergency vehicles can be seen responding to the scene, and one man was even warmed by an officer with a taser since he was carrying a knife.  He only had the knife to cut down his friend.

No one was arrested or detained after the incident.

