Houston Men Duct Tape Friend To Street Sign After Losing NBA Bet

Police were called to a scene in Northeast Houston after drivers called about a man duct taped to a street sign.

Apparently, Miguel Chavez lost a bet between his friends on the recent Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors basketball game. He had the choice to be duct taped to a car or a street sign. He flipped a coin, and he got street sign.

WARNING! Foul, NSFW language is ahead, so please proceed with caution!

Once again lost a mf bet. @myhouseisdirty 😹😹😭😭😹 #hahahaha no one wanted to help me down 😹😭😭 but everyone wanted to record fuck that coin toss 😹😹 #ducktapechallenge A post shared by CHAVO (@myhouseisclean) on Mar 28, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

At this moment I knew I fucked up #haha😹😭 A post shared by CHAVO (@myhouseisclean) on Mar 30, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

Police and other emergency vehicles can be seen responding to the scene, and one man was even warmed by an officer with a taser since he was carrying a knife. He only had the knife to cut down his friend.

No one was arrested or detained after the incident.

Via Click2Houston