James Corden And Victoria Beckham Tease Spice Girls Carpool Karaoke In New Mannequin Spoof

The Late Late Show’s James Corden teamed up with Victoria Beckham for a “reamake” of the 1987 film Mannequin and the video has the internet freaking out.

The premise of the video is that Victoria Beckham is a Mannequin that is alive, but James is the only one that can tell.

The two fall in love and there are some hilarious gags, but the part that has everyone excited is at 1:15 of the video.

Victoria Beckham and James Corden sing Spice Up Your Life by the Spice Girls.

It’s got everyone wondering, could we see a full Spice Girls reunion on Carpool Karaoke?

