Justin Bieber Rocked A Crop Top In Brazil Because He Beliebs In This Look

Say goodbye to the other half of your shirts, fellas; the Biebs has started a brand new fashion trend for a day at the beach, a night on the town, classy affairs even!

Bieber was spotted on a beach in Brazil when the sun just became a little too much. He was already wearing a tank top, but decided to take it another step further. He rolled the bottom half of his shirt up, and created the glorious male crop top.

March 29: Justin spotted at Ipanema Beach in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil A post shared by Justin Bieber News (@_bizzleupdates_) on Mar 29, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

Step one to cooling down would be to not wear pants at the beach, but we’re no fashion experts over here. Just a thought.

Via Seventeen