Justin Bieber Rocked A Crop Top In Brazil Because He Beliebs In This Look

March 31, 2017 5:34 AM
Say goodbye to the other half of your shirts, fellas; the Biebs has started a brand new fashion trend for a day at the beach, a night on the town, classy affairs even!

Bieber was spotted on a beach in Brazil when the sun just became a little too much.  He was already wearing a tank top, but decided to take it another step further.  He rolled the bottom half of his shirt up, and created the glorious male crop top.

March 29: Justin spotted at Ipanema Beach in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

A post shared by Justin Bieber News (@_bizzleupdates_) on

Step one to cooling down would be to not wear pants at the beach, but we’re no fashion experts over here.  Just a thought.

Via Seventeen

