Massive ALLIGATOR Casually Strolls Across Golf Course At Tournament

March 31, 2017 10:41 AM
Somebody cue the Jurassic Park theme…

Spectators and golfers alike recently got a big surprise when a massive alligator walked across the fairway in Kiawah Island, South Carolina (watch the video above).

Apparently, he wasn’t alone.  Another gator was spotted a few miles away at a golf course near Charleston: where tournament golfers had their backs turned (yikes!).  Some are saying it could be the same alligator!  Luckily, the frightened golfers were warned of the enormous reptile: and piled into their golf cart and drove away.

A woman was quoted as saying, “It was literally a dinosaur: people said it was one of the largest ones they had ever seen.”

Source: USA Today

