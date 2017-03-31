Massive ALLIGATOR Casually Strolls Across Golf Course At Tournament

Somebody cue the Jurassic Park theme…

Spectators and golfers alike recently got a big surprise when a massive alligator walked across the fairway in Kiawah Island, South Carolina (watch the video above).

Apparently, he wasn’t alone. Another gator was spotted a few miles away at a golf course near Charleston: where tournament golfers had their backs turned (yikes!). Some are saying it could be the same alligator! Luckily, the frightened golfers were warned of the enormous reptile: and piled into their golf cart and drove away.

A woman was quoted as saying, “It was literally a dinosaur: people said it was one of the largest ones they had ever seen.”

