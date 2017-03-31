NC Restaurant Bans Children, See Boom In Reservations

The staff at Caruso’s, and upscale Italian restaurant in Mooresville, N.C, had it when parents refused to turn down the volume of their daughter’s iPad, after numerous complaints. The parents were eventually asked to leave the restaurant. This was the beginning of a very polarizing decision from the owner and management.

Beginning in January, Caruso’s placed a strict ban on children under the age of 5, after struggling to deal with unruly parents and children. This decision was met with both applause and scorn.

Caruso’s is not the only one to ban children, several other restaurants have followed suit, some even banning people under the age of 18. Adult only restaurants may become an industry standard in the future.

Via The Washington Post