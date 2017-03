Remember the sushi donut? Well if you didn’t like the sound of that you’ll hate the spaghetti donut. We’re calling it now, foods forced into a donut shape is officially a trend, one we hope dies soon. People are cooking spaghetti, with egg, cheese and sauce, the forcing the mixture into a donut mold.

The problem comes mostly from the look of the spaghetti donut. Just have a look for yourself…

Start the new year with Pop Pasta! #poppasta #spaghettidonut #pastaonthego #popularpasta #poppastaforthenewyear A post shared by pop_pasta (@pop_pasta) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:14pm PST

People all over are expressing their disgust with this newest food abomination…

never thought i'd live to see the rise of the spaghetti donut and, frankly, i wish that i hadn't. — Annie 🐝 (@annie_ebee) March 30, 2017

@taraobrady @coreymintz Is that a spaghetti donut? Is that a thing now? I was already annoyed last year with rainbow bagels… — Janice Lawandi (@KtchnHealsSoul) March 30, 2017

Via UPROXX