Spaghetti Donuts Now Exist and We Don’t Know If We’re Ready for Them

It seems like a perfect combo…spaghetti and a donut. Two favorite foods put in one. Are we ready for this though? For this weekly addition of mashup food, spaghetti donuts might just knock the sushi donut out of the park. The donuts are rounds of spaghetti flavored like carbonara, bolognese or red sauce and then baked to perfection. They can be eaten room temperature or warmed. While there’s not set word on how much money (or dignity) this treat costs just yet, it will make its debut at Broooklyn’s Smorgasburg food fair the first weekend in April.

What do you think?

a disrespect to donuts & spaghetti https://t.co/seRoVecSm4 — buy me roses (@hoenestmoney) March 30, 2017