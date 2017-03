Joe Dombrowski, a fourth-grade teacher at Oakland Elementary School in Royal Oak, Michigan. ┬áSince April Fool’s Day is on a Saturday this year, he had to get his pranks in a little bit early.

He gave his students a list of made up words for a spelling quiz, and listening to him read back the fake words to his kids and how they are spelled is absolutely hilarious.

Our favorite word is “speekuzslmn.” ┬áThe letters are silent at the end.

Via ClickOnDetroit