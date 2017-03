Imagine giving every child in an elementary school a brand new bicycle.

That was the dream of one 1st Grade teacher in South Carolina, who started a GoFundMe account last year in hopes of getting all the bikes by Christmas. The effort even attracted attention from the entertainment world, and such figures as Steve Harvey – but a shipping error pushed everything past the Holidays.

This week, though, the bicycles finally arrived – and you have to see 600 kids get a brand new bike all at once.