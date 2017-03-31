The Creator Of The Rainbow Flag Is Dead

March 31, 2017 5:27 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Gay Rights, Gilbert Baker, Harvey Milk, Rainbow flag, San Fransico

The famous gay rights, and civil activist, Gilbert Baker has passed away at the age of 65. Baker was most famous for creating the rainbow flag, now a major symbol of gay pride. He first created the flag for the 1978 Pride Festival in San Francisco.

Baker learned to sew at a young age and after his time in the military he used his skill to make both pride and anti war banners.

He was a major member of the San Francisco gay rights movement, and a close personal friend to Harvey Milk.

No report yet on the cause of death.

Via TMZ

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live