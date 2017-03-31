The Creator Of The Rainbow Flag Is Dead

The famous gay rights, and civil activist, Gilbert Baker has passed away at the age of 65. Baker was most famous for creating the rainbow flag, now a major symbol of gay pride. He first created the flag for the 1978 Pride Festival in San Francisco.

Baker learned to sew at a young age and after his time in the military he used his skill to make both pride and anti war banners.

He was a major member of the San Francisco gay rights movement, and a close personal friend to Harvey Milk.

No report yet on the cause of death.

