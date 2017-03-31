The Justice League Movie Nearly Three Hour Runntime

There were many complaints about Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice one of the biggest was the movie was just too long.

In response to that Warner Bros. decided to make The Justice League twenty minutes longer. According to NME the new film will be 170 minutes longer.

The first full trailer for the film dropped this week.

The Justice League stars Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Jason Momoa, and Ezra Miller. it’s directed by Zack Snyder.

The movie is set to hit theaters on November 17th of this year.