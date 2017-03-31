The Justice League Movie Nearly Three Hour Runntime

March 31, 2017 11:50 AM
There were many complaints about Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice one of the biggest was the movie was just too long.

In response to that Warner Bros. decided to make The Justice League  twenty minutes longer. According to NME the new film will be 170 minutes longer.

The first full trailer for the film dropped this week. Click HERE to see that.

The Justice League stars Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Jason Momoa, and Ezra Miller. it’s directed by Zack Snyder.

The movie is set to hit theaters on November 17th of this year.

