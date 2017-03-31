There Was A Real Sharknado In Australia

March 31, 2017 4:07 PM By Tanner Kloven
Australia, Sharknado

It seems like every day some crazy story comes out of Australia. Yesterday, for example, it was those guys surfing flash flood waters. Well today was by far the craziest day for the Aussies. Cyclone Debbie was not your run of the mill natural disaster, in fact it was far from it. Apparently, the Cyclone managed to displace a bull shark and throw him close to the town of Ayr. Sometimes science and science fiction are not so different after all.

