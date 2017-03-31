This Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Will Haunt Your Dreams At Night

Cristiano Ronaldo is a hero in his native Portugal.

The soccer mega-star was recently honored with the unveiling of a brand new statue in the airport of his hometown Madeira. Unfortunately, the statue’s toothy grin and bulging eyes do not exactly look like Ronaldo….at all, really.

Of course, Twitter had a FIELD DAY!

Cristiano Ronaldo will have nightmares about his statue. pic.twitter.com/x70GvVx44w — Worldwide Transfers (@Ww_transfers) March 31, 2017

Don't know what the fuss is all about with the new @Cristiano Ronaldo statue 👀 pic.twitter.com/KIe5UwrTl4 — Martendo Wii (@martinaldo10) March 29, 2017

The artist, Emanuel Santos, vehemently defends his piece, though. Santos said creating the statue was “not as simple as it seems,” and “it is impossible to please the Greeks and Trojans. Neither did Jesus please everyone.”

Santos said he has not spoken directly with Ronaldo since the statue was unveiled, although he received word from Ronaldo, that the only thing he wished he would change was he “asked for some wrinkles that gave him a certain expression in his face when he’s about to laugh to be changed.”

We’re sure that’s the only thing.

Happy and honored to have my name given to the Madeira airport! ✈️👍 pic.twitter.com/6SxibYtxje — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 29, 2017

Via BBC