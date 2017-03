Kim Kardashian has many, we think, talents, and one of those, apparently, is the ability to smell your cavities from a mile away.

TMZ caught up with the reality star as she was heading towards lunch in West Hollywood yesterday, when her talent for sniffing cavities was brought up.

This is no new discovery, either. ¬†She’s tweeted about her gift as far back as 2009!

i have a really odd talent. i can smell when someone has cavaties! i have never been wrong yet! they dont even have 2 be super close by me — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 13, 2009

Someone has a cavity in the car I'm in. I can smell it. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 19, 2010

Via Hollywood Life