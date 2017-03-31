Walking Dead’s Daniel Newman Comes Out In Powerful New Video

Daniel Newman first appeared on The Walking Dead last season, and in a powerful new video posted online, the 35-year-old opened up for the first time about being gay. He told People, “I don’t want to be hidden and have to dodge the question. I’m proud of who I am.”

Newman knew he was ready to come out after starting to volunteer at LGBT shelters and the kids would thank him for helping them. He continued with People, “I started doing a lot of volunteering and helping out the LGBT youth shelters and I remember helping some kids and one said, ‘It’s so sweet of you to be an ally and support gay and lesbian kids.’ And I was like, ‘What? Why is it so sweet of me?’ They said, ‘Well, because you’re straight.’” He told the kids he was gay, and they inquired why he hadn’t come out publicly yet.

Newman hopes to inspire others the way other LGBT performers inspired him. “It’s fine to keep your private life private if it doesn’t affect anybody, but when there’s all these kids out there that are still needing remodels and needing people to look to know that they’re not alone. Being open and public about it will help so many people. I t’s just so essential. You really are making a huge difference in other people’s lives by doing that. I know looking at other actors and performers, them being open and honest about LGBT has been life-changing for me.”

I'm #OUTandPROUD #LGBT Love you guys. Be proud to be yourself. We need everyone just the way you are! I'll chat with you guys tonight — Daniel Newmaη (@DanielNewman) March 30, 2017

Via People