The Dallas International Film festival is underway this weekend and will continue till April 9th.

Bill Paxton a Fort Worth native who died earlier this year, will be honored at the Dallas International Film Festival. According to the Star- Telegram paxton was a big supporter of the film festival and will be honored with the Dallas Star Award at the end of the festival on April 8th at the Angelika during the screening of Carl Franklin’s “One False Move” which he starred in.