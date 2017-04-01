Witness Says Driver In Horrific Uvalde, Texas Crash Admitted To Texting And Driving

13 people were killed this past Wednesday on U.S. 83 outside of Garner State Park in rural Uvalde, Texas when a pickup truck collided with a church minibus. According to a witness to the crash (Jody Kuchler: talking to the Associated Press), the driver of the pickup (20-year-old Jack Dillon Young of Leakey, Texas) apologized after the accident: and admitted to texting while driving.

Kuchler said he was behind Young’s truck for at least 15-minutes: and had seen it moving erratically (even crossing the center line several times) before the fatal crash on the two-lane road. He even called the Uvalde and Real Counties’ sheriffs offices and told them to get the truck off the road before he hit somebody. Kuchler then witnessed the crash, and spoke with Young soon after: who apologized profusely…and said he was texting while driving.

The church minibus was carrying members of the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas. They were returning from a three-day retreat. Twelve died on the scene; another person passed away later.

