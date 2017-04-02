The New Tomb Raider Movie Might Break The Video Game Curse

April 2, 2017 1:51 PM
Filed Under: 2018, AMP 103.7, Lara Croft, Tomb Raider

There’s a long running curse in the film industry and it revolves around video game to movie adaptations. While many video games successfully tell emotional and engaging stories, their movie counterparts crash and burn just about every time. All this might change in 2018 with the release of the new ‘Tomb Raider’ movie.

There have already been two Tomb Raider films, both staring Angelina Jolie, but this new movie will star Alicia Vikander as Laura Croft. This film will be an origin story for the tomb raider and will feature more adult and real themes.

Director, Roar Uthaug, had this to say about the film, “”Our movie takes a more realistic, grounded approach. Lara Croft is a hero and a champion but she is not a superhero. She is very much human, and we see her deal with that humanity in many ways.”

Via GameSpot 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live