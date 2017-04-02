The New Tomb Raider Movie Might Break The Video Game Curse

There’s a long running curse in the film industry and it revolves around video game to movie adaptations. While many video games successfully tell emotional and engaging stories, their movie counterparts crash and burn just about every time. All this might change in 2018 with the release of the new ‘Tomb Raider’ movie.

There have already been two Tomb Raider films, both staring Angelina Jolie, but this new movie will star Alicia Vikander as Laura Croft. This film will be an origin story for the tomb raider and will feature more adult and real themes.

Here’s your first-look at Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in #TombRaider, in theaters March 2018. pic.twitter.com/ZLGroVggBo — Warner Bros Pictures (@wbpictures) March 28, 2017

Director, Roar Uthaug, had this to say about the film, “”Our movie takes a more realistic, grounded approach. Lara Croft is a hero and a champion but she is not a superhero. She is very much human, and we see her deal with that humanity in many ways.”

Via GameSpot