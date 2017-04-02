iPhone Charger Almost Electrocuted A Man To Death In His Sleep

It is very important that you do not keep your iPhone charging near you wile you sleep. A 32-year-old Alabama man, Wiley Day, woke up to nearly 110 volts of electricity coursing through his body. The accident was caused by a necklace Day was wearing that touched exposed prongs on an extension cord, which was connected to his iPhone.

Doctors and Day all agree that he is lucky to be alive. Any amount of electricity over 100 volts is considered extremely lethal. Day suffered third degree burns, but is recovering.

Via Washington Post