iPhone Charger Almost Electrocuted A Man To Death In His Sleep

April 2, 2017 4:01 PM
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Electrocution, iPhone

It is very important that you do not keep your iPhone charging near you wile you sleep. A 32-year-old Alabama man, Wiley Day, woke up to nearly 110 volts of electricity coursing through his body. The accident was caused by a necklace Day was wearing that touched exposed prongs on an extension cord, which was connected to his iPhone.

Doctors and Day all agree that he is lucky to be alive. Any amount of electricity over 100 volts is considered extremely lethal. Day suffered third degree burns, but is recovering.

Via Washington Post

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live