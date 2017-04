Manatees, cows of the sea, were declared no longer endangered, just recently downgraded to ‘threatened’, by theĀ US Interior Department. This decision came after over 6,000 manatees were found swimming through Florida’s waters. To put that into perspective, in the 1970’s, there were only hundreds of sea cows found. Funny enough, the announcement came just after Manatee Appreciation Day, which falls on March 29th every year.

Via Elite Daily