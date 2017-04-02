This App Will Turn Your Photos into Emojis

April 2, 2017 9:33 AM
Filed Under: 15 Tips on a happy Marriage, apps, Emoji, Emojis, Facetune, GIF, iPhone Apps, Memoji

We finally have an app that will turn us into emojis. It was just a matter of time, right? Facetune’s new Memoji app by Lightrick will put a twist on all of our selfies. Why blow a kiss to the camera when the app can do it for you? The version, which released this past Friday, allows selfies to be warped into the crying-laugh emoji, the kissy-face emoji, the devil emoji, happy and sad emojis, a nauseous emoji, heart-eyes, sunglasses, smoking nostrils, and a sweet unicorn filter as an added bonus.

The emoji filters can be downloaded as a picture, video, or gif and shared however you’d like. So go on, be that friend who’s ahead of the game and share all your app knowledge around the table for a variety of hilarious selfies.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live