4-Year-Old Girl Gives The Most Adorable “Frozen” Makeup Tutorial

Makeup tutorials a hugely popular on YouTube. You can’t just watch one. However, we may have found the best tutorial of all!

The movie Frozen may be five-years-old, but it’s still going strong with the kiddos. Little girls are still singing “Let It Go” on a daily basis. And if you think this phenomena is finally dying down…you’d be wrong. We still have a sequel on the way!

Now what do makeup tutorials and Frozen have in common? How about this adorable 4-year-old girl trying to teach us exactly how Elsa wears her makeup. For the most part, she does a great job all by herself, however she disappears twice to get mom’s help with the hard stuff, like the eyeliner and the lip gloss.

How cute is that!?!?! Not to mention she does a pretty great job on her makeup.