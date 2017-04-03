Backstreet Boys And Florida Georgia Line Tore The House Down At Last Night’s ACM Awards

Who knew that Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line would go together like peas in a pod?

The legendary boy band performed at the American Country Music Awards last night along with the country duo, performing their new single “God, Your Mama and Me,” before launching into an amazing performance of “Everybody,” COMPLETE with choreography!

Of course, the entire room FREAKED OUT! Everybody from Carrie Underwood to Tim McGraw to Nicole Kidman and her Grinch hands went absolutley nuts!

Everybody watching the Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line right now. #ACMs pic.twitter.com/mb1ciQh4yz — CBS (@CBS) April 3, 2017

Via USA Today