Check Out The Trailer For ‘Annabelle: Creation’

The Conjuring franchise really is the best modern day horror movie series, next to the Insidious franchise. Both films defined what modern horror is and they’re both running strong. They also have one big thing in common, James Wan. This guy knows horror, hes basically a modern day George A. Romero.

It’s amazing that Wan could take a minor part of the first Conjuring movie and turn it into two prequels. The first Annabelle was pretty good, but the next installment, ‘Annabelle: Creation’ looks to be a terrifying origin story for the infamous Annabelle doll.

The movie is set to premiere August 11, 2017, but you can checkout the trailer above.