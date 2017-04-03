Check Out The Trailer For ‘Annabelle: Creation’

April 3, 2017 5:17 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, James Wan, The Conjuring

The Conjuring franchise really is the best modern day horror movie series, next to the Insidious franchise. Both films defined what modern horror is and they’re both running strong. They also have one big thing in common, James Wan. This guy knows horror, hes basically a modern day George A. Romero.

It’s amazing that Wan could take a minor part of the first Conjuring movie and turn it into two prequels. The first Annabelle was pretty good, but the next installment, ‘Annabelle: Creation’ looks to be a terrifying origin story for the infamous Annabelle doll.

The movie is set to premiere August 11, 2017, but you can checkout the trailer above.

 

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live