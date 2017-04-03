Drake Bought A TV Show So He Can Star In It

Its been years since the hit show Degrassi: The Next Generation and years since Drake has done any serious acting work. But now it looks like the Canadian rapper might be making a return. Last year Drake bought the rights to the British drama Top Boy, which aired for two years on Channel 4. Drake wont just be a name in the credits, he wants to have an on-screen presence.

Drake recently expressed his desire to return to acting, “We met up to start talking about the show and we are working out a role for him. He loves acting, of course he wanted a part. He’s going to be really hands on and is getting stuck into it.”

If all goes well we should see Top Boy streaming on Netflix in 2018.

Via UPROXX