Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Perform Their New Single “Speak To The Girl” At The ACMs

If you missed the ACMs last night, all you need to know is that Tim McGraw and Faith Hill teamed up once again on stage for an adorable duet.

One of America’s favorite celebrity couples is singing together again. The couple just recently debuted their latest song together, “Speak to a Girl.” And last night was the first performance we’ve seen of the two together since 2014, or at least at the ACMs.

So awesome to see them back on a stage and on tour! They'll be at @AACenter in October! Tim & Faith – "Speak To a Girl" #ACMs #WWOBackstage pic.twitter.com/hrRbl1vBbp — Michelle Rodriguez (@michrod) April 3, 2017

There’s no doubt these two are still in love after all these years. You can see it in their eyes and feel it in their music. Not to mention that kiss at the end of their performance!!!

Be still our heart: We'll never be the same after Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's #ACMs performance. https://t.co/cBV56dpaHM pic.twitter.com/hUDQhQ4kB5 — E! News (@enews) April 3, 2017

HOT!!!! By the way, Faith and Tim will be headed out on tour together. They will be here in DFW on October 7th.