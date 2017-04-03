For Some Reason There Is An ‘Avocado Only’ Restaurant

April 3, 2017 5:45 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Avocaderia, Avocado, Restaurant

Avocados are great, there’s no question about it. They’re full of all kinds of nutrients and go well with just about every food under the sun. From guacamole to avocado based recipes, the avocado has taken over food blogs all over social media.

Avocado hype has gone totally off the rails with this new ‘avocado only’ restaurant which opened up in Brooklyn. You’ll be able to get, among many other things, avocado“toasts, salads, bowls, and smoothies.”

The Brooklyn restaurant is creatively named, Avocaderia, and it was founded by Italian chef, Francesco Brachetti. There is no official menu yet, but the smart money is on avocado.

Via UPROXX

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live