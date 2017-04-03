For Some Reason There Is An ‘Avocado Only’ Restaurant

Avocados are great, there’s no question about it. They’re full of all kinds of nutrients and go well with just about every food under the sun. From guacamole to avocado based recipes, the avocado has taken over food blogs all over social media.
Avocado hype has gone totally off the rails with this new ‘avocado only’ restaurant which opened up in Brooklyn. You’ll be able to get, among many other things, avocado“toasts, salads, bowls, and smoothies.”
The Brooklyn restaurant is creatively named, Avocaderia, and it was founded by Italian chef, Francesco Brachetti. There is no official menu yet, but the smart money is on avocado.
Via UPROXX