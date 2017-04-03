Halsey Teases New Music; Artwork & Song Title Revealed

Halsey has teased new music tomorrow, April 4th at 5 pm our time.

They also discovered a second image with a date and a time. Something is coming….. 4.4.17 3pm PST A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Mar 31, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

Even better she has revealed the song name and artwork:

This is all coming with the announcement of her new album, ‘Hopeless Fountian Kindom’

thank you for putting the pieces together. always for you, nothing without you. hopeless fountain kingdom 6.2.17 pic.twitter.com/1IUKjlGEA4 — h (@halsey) March 31, 2017

Halsey revealed the album name and artwork after sending fans on a world wide hunt. Halsey fans went to FindMeInTheKingdom.com and were given GPS coordinates in nine different cities.

Those coordinates, in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Mexico City, Milan, New York, Paris and Toronto, lead fans to golden flash drives all of which had one piece of the album artwork on them. Eventually all the pieces were found and the artwork was revealed.

Sounds tough right? it only took fans about 30 minutes to complete the task.

Halsey’s new album is set to release June 2nd of this year, but until then we have a new song to look forward too!