Harrison Ford Gets To Keep His Pilot’s License

The FAA has decided to not discipline Harrison Ford for his taxiway landing. They just released their conclusions to the investigation involving Ford at the John Wayne Airport in Orange County, where ford cut off an American Airlines 737.

The agency had this to say, “Mr. Ford retains his pilot’s certificate without restriction. Mr. Ford has held a pilot’s certificate for more than 20 years, has logged more than 5,000 hours in the air, and has never been the subject of an FAA administrative or enforcement action.”

Via TMZ