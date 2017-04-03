Harrison Ford Gets To Keep His Pilot’s License

April 3, 2017 4:11 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, FAA, Harrison Ford, Pilot's License

The FAA has decided to not discipline Harrison Ford for his taxiway landing. They just released their conclusions to the investigation involving Ford at the John Wayne Airport in Orange County, where ford cut off an American Airlines 737.

The agency had this to say, “Mr. Ford retains his pilot’s certificate without restriction. Mr. Ford has held a pilot’s certificate for more than 20 years, has logged more than 5,000 hours in the air, and has never been the subject of an FAA administrative or enforcement action.”

Via TMZ

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live