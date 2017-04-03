Here’s Latest Pizza Craze and You’re Not Going to Be Happy About It

There’s a lot on the internet to get mad about. First there was the whole pineapple on pizza debate, which isn’t nearly as bad as some of the other nonsense we’ve heard of. Like destroying a perfectly good slice of pizza by dipping it in milk. Makes you wonder if the internet is just trolling us at this point. Well here’s the latest pizza craze and warning, you’re not going to be happy about it.
What is it? Peeps on pizza. And no matter how you try to spin the monstrosity to people, it’s marshmallows on pizza. Gross!
Twitter user Austin Braun premiered the Frankenfood on Twitter and everyone lost it (of course):
There’s the normal people who had a lot to say about this:
Then there were those people who are maybe out of their minds for even considering such a pizza:
We’re not really buying it and we don’t think marshmallows coated in sugar and food coloring are a great topping in the first place.