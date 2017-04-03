Here’s Latest Pizza Craze and You’re Not Going to Be Happy About It

There’s a lot on the internet to get mad about. First there was the whole pineapple on pizza debate, which isn’t nearly as bad as some of the other nonsense we’ve heard of. Like destroying a perfectly good slice of pizza by dipping it in milk. Makes you wonder if the internet is just trolling us at this point. Well here’s the latest pizza craze and warning, you’re not going to be happy about it.

What is it? Peeps on pizza. And no matter how you try to spin the monstrosity to people, it’s marshmallows on pizza. Gross!

Twitter user Austin Braun premiered the Frankenfood on Twitter and everyone lost it (of course):

There’s the normal people who had a lot to say about this:

THIS NONSENSE WILL NOT BE TOLERATED ON MY TL https://t.co/PJezBLkFp9 — Hines & Associates (@HinesmanTrophy) April 3, 2017

@AustinOnSocial This is a crime against both God and man. — Becca 🇺🇸🖖🏻🏳️‍🌈 (@rebeccacaroline) April 2, 2017

@AustinOnSocial Thanks, I wasn't sure what was going to be the first thing to make me retch this morning. Now i know. — Jim Deane (@jim_deane) April 3, 2017

Then there were those people who are maybe out of their minds for even considering such a pizza:

@AustinOnSocial It's a Peepzza!

I'm starting to see profit in this! — David Johnson (@DasRegent) April 2, 2017

We’re not really buying it and we don’t think marshmallows coated in sugar and food coloring are a great topping in the first place.