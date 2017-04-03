Man Gets “Kanye West” And “Kim Kardashian” Tattooed On His Legs, Calls It The “Most Important Piece Of Pop Culture Art Right Now”

Look.  We’re no art historians, but will history look back at @wtfjon’s new tattoos and determine he was right calling it the “most important piece of pop culture art?”

We don’t know much about Jon.  From his Instagram, we know he likes steak bowls, he once was on WSHH, and he once was Vine famous.  That certainly qualifies him for getting these two PERMANENT tattoos.

On one leg, Jon tattooed Kim Kardashian.  So of course, he had to fill in the other leg as well.  It would have been stupid to leave it blank!

@kimkardashian @kanyewest I hope yeezus approves of my newest tattoo

A post shared by WTFJON (@wtfj0n) on

My legs are the most important piece of pop culture art rn so respect them

A post shared by WTFJON (@wtfj0n) on

And as best we can tell, it doesn’t appear to be some elaborate hoax, either.  Looks like Jon will be spending eternity with Kim and Kanye always on his mind.  Or his thighs, at least.

How do you explain that to your grandkids?

