Man Gets “Kanye West” And “Kim Kardashian” Tattooed On His Legs, Calls It The “Most Important Piece Of Pop Culture Art Right Now”

Look. We’re no art historians, but will history look back at @wtfjon’s new tattoos and determine he was right calling it the “most important piece of pop culture art?”

We don’t know much about Jon. From his Instagram, we know he likes steak bowls, he once was on WSHH, and he once was Vine famous. That certainly qualifies him for getting these two PERMANENT tattoos.

On one leg, Jon tattooed Kim Kardashian. So of course, he had to fill in the other leg as well. It would have been stupid to leave it blank!

@kimkardashian @kanyewest I hope yeezus approves of my newest tattoo A post shared by WTFJON (@wtfj0n) on Apr 1, 2017 at 12:38am PDT

My legs are the most important piece of pop culture art rn so respect them A post shared by WTFJON (@wtfj0n) on Apr 1, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

And as best we can tell, it doesn’t appear to be some elaborate hoax, either. Looks like Jon will be spending eternity with Kim and Kanye always on his mind. Or his thighs, at least.

#TSRTattz: The love is definitely real, he had to add #KanyeWest to the other leg #KimKardashian…#Roommates are you feeling it? via. @wtfj0n @king_inkstar A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 1, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

How do you explain that to your grandkids?