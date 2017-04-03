Rebel Wilson Pulls Hilarious April Fool’s Prank On Set Of Pitch Perfect 3

April 3, 2017 5:11 AM
During the final days of shooting Pitch Perfect 3, actress Rebel Wilson decided to pull a fast one of the cast and crew of the aca-awesome musical comedy.

Wilson pretended to slice her leg open after a fall exiting her trailer, and she laid helplessly on the ground wailing in pain as crew members dash to her aid before she reveals the prank in rambunctious laughter.

Tragic accident on the set of Pitch Perfect 3…just kidding! Happy April Fools Pitches! I got you!!!

Wilson, along with the rest of the Barden Bellas will return to theaters for the third installment of the Pitch Perfect series December 22, 2017.

