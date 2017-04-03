Tanner Interviews Erika Jayne From RHOBH & DWTS

Tanner talked to the one and only Erika Jayne! In the interview they talked ‘Dancing With The Stars’, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’, the last time she was in Dallas, her Music and more!

First Tanner and Erika talked about Erika on ‘Dancing With The Stars’. “I’ve never danced ball room and it’s completely and totally different, and it is really challenging,” She said.

“You still have to give the Judges what they are looking for. You can’t go out there and just ignore all of their comments, but you still have to keep your own personality, your own signature and your own flair.” She added.

They also talked about the season finale of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ coming this Tuesday and insight to Lisa’s party. “Listen it’s not all taken care of, and there is some very strong feelings. And Dorit’s husband is there, and there’s a few words. And some Rosé, and diamonds, and ponies, and Beverly Hills drama.”

Listen to the complete interview in the audio above.