Tyra Banks Returns To Host ANTM, Removes The Age Cap For All Applicants

April 3, 2017 6:30 AM
Tyra Banks announced last month that she would be returning to host America’s Next Top Model, but that was not the only surprise the model had in store.

After 23 cycles of the show, the producers, along with VH1, have decided to remove the age cap on potential applicants.  Before, potential models could not be older than 27 years old, but in a video posted to Twitter, Banks said, “You wanna audition for America’s Next Top Model?  I don’t care how old you are, honey.  You just need to know how to smize (smile with your eyes) and be open to learning how to work the runway like a supermodel.”

Along with ANTM, Banks will also take the reigns as host of America’s Got Talent, replacing exiting host Nick Cannon.

Via USA Today

