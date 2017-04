Justin Crandall is the talk of the neighborhood. Even cars stop to take pictures of his lawn, not for the grass, but whats cutting the grass. He recently installed a robotic law mower, which buzzes around his law and returns to a charging port when the grass is cut.

Crandall is the co-founder of the law care company, Robin, which aims at streamlining landscaping. He hopes the robot will help people who are willing to pay a little more for lawn care but want to do a lot less work.

Via NBCDFW