10 Things You Didn’t Know About Mister Rogers

We all now Mister Rogers, heck, growing up we all wanted to be part of Mister Roger’s Neighborhood, he made us feel comfortable, attentive, be fearless and taught us about being kind.
But, how much do you know about the Fred McFeely Rogers?
Here 10 things you probably didn’t know about him:
- He Was An Ordained Minister
- His Mother Knit His famous Sweaters
- Lady Elaine, a puppet on his show was named after his adopted sister.
- He Was Color Blind
- He Was A Vegetarian
- He Swam Every Morning
- His Office Had No Desk because he didn’t want there to be as barrier between himself and people coming in to talk to him. Instead, he had a couch.
- He didn’t serve in the military, have a criminal record, or have any tattoos, although there are many rumors floating around that he did.
- He Dropped Out Of Dartmouth To Study Music