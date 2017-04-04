Are These Things Annoying, Or Are You Just Too Sensitive? Take The Quiz And Find Out!

We all have certain traits or habits we find annoying. Sorry. We can’t help it.

Whether its people who chew their food too loudly, or maybe people who walk too slowly when they are in front of you and you can’t walk around them because it might be rude but sometimes slow walkers clog the lane and you’re just trying to get to the sandwich shop where you can hear annoying people who chew their food too loudly!!!

Sorry. Got carried away.

Buzzfeed put together a fun little quiz where you can choose whether different habits are annoying to you or not, and upon completion, will justify your annoying levels or tell you if you just need to quit whining! For the record, we’re not whining, everyone else is just annoying!

Via Buzzfeed