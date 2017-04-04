Tony Romo Reportedly Retiring And Moving Into Broadcasting Role

April 4, 2017 6:58 AM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, DFW, football, local, nfl dallas, Sports, Tony Romo

Multiple sources are reporting that Cowboys’ quarterback Tony Romo will be retiring from football today and begin his transition into a broadcasting role with the league.

Romo has received interest from CBS, FOX, and NBC , although a decision where to begin the next phase of his career has yet to be made.

Sources say that Romo has informed Cowboys brass, including owner Jerry Jones, of his decision to step away.

His last touchdown as a Cowboy came in his lone drive of the entire season, the 2016 regular season finale against the Eagles.

