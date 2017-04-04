Cash Her With A Recording Contract! Danielle Bregoli Meets With Beyoncé And Kanye Producers

Everybody’s favorite teenager is a budding superstar in the making.

Danielle Bregoli, who just turned 14 by the way, has been taking meets with producers who have worked with Beyoncé and Kanye West in order to further establish and add credence to her entertainment career.

TMZ is reporting that Bregoli got together with producers Mark Batson and Che Pope Sunday after multiple record companies reportedly contacted the teen about a recording career. She sought the advice of professionals, and mutual friends on Florida decided to link the parties up. Batson even gave her a quick piano lesson.

'Cash Me Outside' Girl Exploring Music with Beyonce's Producer (VIDEO + PHOTO) https://t.co/LfeHhHFMpo — TMZ (@TMZ) April 4, 2017

Batson is a Grammy winner, having secured the award for Beyoncé;s “Dangerously in Love,” and has worked with with Jay Z, Dr. Dre and Eminem. Pope’s resume includes collaborating with Lauryn Hill, Aretha Franklin, and he has also served as the president of Kanye’s G.O.O.D Music.

Via TMZ