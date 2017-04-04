Celebrate “Free Cone Day” With Ben And Jerry’s! Shops Will Be Handing Out Free Scoops All Day!

Ben and Jerry’s has handed out free cones on April 4 for nearly 40 years as a way to thank their customers for being “so uniquely awesome.”

It's the day we've all been waiting for! #FreeConeDay is TODAY! Find a Scoop Shop near you: https://t.co/2hEd8E33Bu pic.twitter.com/MqbdsGNnWW — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) April 4, 2017

Luckily for us, there are two Ben and Jerry’s shops in DFW that will be handing out some free ice cream today. Stop by the shop in Plano, at 501 Preston Road, and in Highland Village, at 4061 Barton Creek (at the Shops at Highland Village) anytime from noon to 8pm to score a free scoop.

Hunter Rose, “ice cream czar” at Ben & Jerry’s of Plano and Highland Village, said in a press release that “It’s amazing what we can do together over shared values and several scoops of ice cream.” Although the ice cream will be free, any and all tips will be welcome, as every one will be donated to the Susan G. Komen North Texas foundation.

Via Guide Live