Here’s Why Ian McKellen Turned Down The Role Of Dumbledore

April 4, 2017 4:38 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter, Ian McKellan, Richard Harris, The Lord Of The Rings

Ian McKellen will always be known as Gandalf the Grey, but few people know that he was also offered another big part as a wizard. After the death of Richard Harris, McKellen was asked to take over as the headmaster of Hogwarts, Albus Dumbledore.

Besides being otherwise preoccupied with ‘The Lord of The Rings’ McKellen had one big reason for turning down the part. It turns out that McKellen and Harris did not get along. When asked about why he turned down the role McKellen had this to say, “When they called me up and said would I be interested in being in the Harry Potter films, they didn’t say in what part. I worked out what they were thinking, and I couldn’t… I couldn’t take over the part from an actor who I’d known didn’t approve of me.”

Via UPROXX

