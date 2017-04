Though it was canceled after only two season, ‘Invader Zim’ became a cult classic. The show first aired back in 2001, the same day as the ‘Fairly OddParents.’

Nickelodeon will be releasing a TV movie in the coming future, with four of the key cast members returning. The news gets even better though. Nick will also be releasing TV movies for ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’, ‘Rocko‚Äôs Modern Life’, and ‘Hey Arnold!’

Now you can relive all of your favorite childhood TV shows!

Via UPROXX